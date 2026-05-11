Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $228.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,977 shares of company stock worth $2,738,566. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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