Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,245 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,264,902 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,584,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.5%

Qualcomm stock opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $258.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.68.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a large AI chip order from ByteDance, boosting confidence that the company can grow in data center and AI infrastructure markets. Reuters article

Qualcomm reportedly won a large AI chip order from ByteDance, boosting confidence that the company can grow in data center and AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: The ByteDance deal strengthens Qualcomm’s diversification away from its traditional mobile-chip business and supports the narrative that it can compete for higher-margin AI semiconductor revenue. Yahoo Finance article

The ByteDance deal strengthens Qualcomm’s diversification away from its traditional mobile-chip business and supports the narrative that it can compete for higher-margin AI semiconductor revenue. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength, led by Micron and other chip names, is also lifting Qualcomm as investors rotate back into AI and tech stocks. Yahoo Finance article

Broader semiconductor strength, led by Micron and other chip names, is also lifting Qualcomm as investors rotate back into AI and tech stocks. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth avenue, with more Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected vehicles supporting the company’s long-term revenue mix. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here