Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock worth $3,635,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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