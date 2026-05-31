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Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management cut its Qualcomm stake by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 396,228 shares and ending with 551,688 shares valued at about $94.4 million.
  • Qualcomm reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $2.65 versus estimates of $2.56 and revenue of $10.60 billion, while also guiding Q3 2026 EPS at 2.10–2.30.
  • The company announced a $20 billion share repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share, lifting the annualized payout to $3.68 and the yield to 1.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,688 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 396,228 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $94,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 3.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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