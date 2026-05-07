Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,395 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 3.2%

QCOM stock opened at $192.61 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $3,635,753. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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