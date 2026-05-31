Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 3.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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