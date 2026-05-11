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Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management cut its Qualcomm stake by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, though it still held 309,225 shares worth about $52.9 million. Institutional investors continue to own the vast majority of Qualcomm shares.
  • Qualcomm reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $2.65 versus the $2.56 estimate, and it also maintained strong profitability metrics. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share and authorized a $20 billion share buyback.
  • Recent insider activity included sales by CEO Cristiano R. Amon and EVP Heather S. Ace under pre-arranged trading plans, while analysts remain mixed with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $180.37. Recent commentary has also highlighted Qualcomm’s push into AI infrastructure, data center silicon, and lower-cost Snapdragon chips.
  • Five stocks we like better than Qualcomm.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,225 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 143,537 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $52,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,566 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $228.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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