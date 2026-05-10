Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stake Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,271 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $47,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 434,194 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 117,547 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $228.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here