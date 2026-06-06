Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $696.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.93 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $661.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.76.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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