Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,397 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $61,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $613.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.00 and a 52 week high of $621.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $564.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $643.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $599.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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