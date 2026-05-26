Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $722.60 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $635.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.21. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.89 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $715.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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