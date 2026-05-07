Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,061 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $135,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $786.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $588.11 and its 200-day moving average is $503.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.45 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $695.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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