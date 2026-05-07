Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $55,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Quanta Services by 69.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after buying an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,428,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,748 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $336,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $695.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $786.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.45 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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