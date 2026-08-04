Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 56,912 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,225 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,912 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Relx were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Relx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,662,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $433,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,696 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,825,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,252,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $140,955,000 after buying an additional 2,763,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,488 shares of the technology company's stock worth $141,583,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,649 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Weiss Ratings cut Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 163.0%.

About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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