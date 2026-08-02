Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 503,723 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 180,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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