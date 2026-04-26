Quent Capital LLC Acquires 23,980 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 7,378.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in New York Times were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,769,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 209,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613,289 shares of the company's stock worth $264,803,000 after acquiring an additional 425,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,031 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,846 shares of the company's stock worth $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New York Times by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,588,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times Trading Up 0.4%

NYT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $791.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from New York Times's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.50.

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Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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