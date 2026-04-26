Quent Capital LLC Purchases 12,469 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 21,133.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 1,868.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company's stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 142.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $402,392.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,783.80. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $215,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,526.70. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,939 shares of company stock worth $1,676,291. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $300.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $206.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $103.45 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Duolingo's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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