Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Dave Inc. $DAVE

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dave by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dave by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,787 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Dave Stock Performance

DAVE stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 3.81. Dave Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $287.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave from $308.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Dave from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dave from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.25.

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More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lists DAVE among technology services/neobank names likely to benefit from continued industry tailwinds, suggesting revenue and cash-flow upside as fintech adoption persists. 3 Technology Services Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

Zacks lists DAVE among technology services/neobank names likely to benefit from continued industry tailwinds, suggesting revenue and cash-flow upside as fintech adoption persists. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a note highlighting that DAVE hit a 52-week high and discussed whether the run can continue, which can attract momentum and retail/quant flows that follow breakout stories. Dave Inc. (DAVE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Zacks published a note highlighting that DAVE hit a 52-week high and discussed whether the run can continue, which can attract momentum and retail/quant flows that follow breakout stories. Neutral Sentiment: Dave announced its Q1 2026 earnings conference call for May 5, 2026 (results released prior to the call). This is the next scheduled catalyst — positive or negative reaction will depend on revenue growth, profitability metrics, user/engagement trends, and guidance. Dave to Host First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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