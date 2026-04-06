Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,241 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $61,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.22%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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