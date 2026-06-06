Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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