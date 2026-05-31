Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 134,760 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 370.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,152 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $50,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows.

Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion.

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $325 price target, implying significant upside from current levels.

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating and set a price target, implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight view and Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact.

BTIG also reiterated a rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an view and Piper Sandler kept an rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst.

Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing.

Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets, including BMO Capital, Loop Capital, Wells Fargo, and Piper Sandler, reflecting a more cautious stance after the deal announcement.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of ADSK opened at $231.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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