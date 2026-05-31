Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 38,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,439 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $219,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $587.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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