Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,370 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $256,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE TMO opened at $492.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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