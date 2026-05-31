Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.23% of Equinix worth $171,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Equinix by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,983,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,047.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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