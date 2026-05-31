Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 491,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $177.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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