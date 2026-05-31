Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $114.90 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,751 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.15% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $114,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6%

ORLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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