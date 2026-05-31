Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $171.75 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $171,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,670 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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