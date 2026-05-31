Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $179.11 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 491.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,100 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Qualcomm worth $179,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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