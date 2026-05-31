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Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $63.89 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its Bristol Myers Squibb stake by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 1,184,400 shares valued at about $63.9 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also raised their positions, and the stock remains heavily institutionally owned, with 76.41% held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analysts are mixed on BMY: the stock has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $61.31, while the company also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.
  • Interested in Bristol Myers Squibb? Here are five stocks we like better.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $63,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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