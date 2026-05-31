Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 805,600 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 619.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 805,600 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $126,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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