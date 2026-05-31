Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,041,500 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,041,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $178,284,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $333.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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