Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $175,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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