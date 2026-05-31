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Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
HP logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its HP Inc. stake by 10% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,759,515 shares worth about $39.2 million.
  • HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $0.86 versus $0.72 expected and revenue of $14.41 billion versus $13.99 billion estimated. The company also raised its FY2026 guidance to $2.90–$3.10 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed despite the beat: several firms raised price targets, but the overall consensus rating is still “Reduce”, and HP recently cut its full-year outlook due to memory cost pressure and softer demand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,515 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.19% of HP worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,429 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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