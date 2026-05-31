Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,900 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $192,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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