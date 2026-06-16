Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $35.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 10,452.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,008 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 963,787 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $35,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.62 billion, a PE ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here