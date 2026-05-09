Ralliant Corporation $RAL Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,184,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.60% of Ralliant worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Ralliant alerts: Sign Up

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.04 million. Ralliant's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant's payout ratio is 10.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAL. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralliant

In other news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This trade represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralliant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralliant wasn't on the list.

While Ralliant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here