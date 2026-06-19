Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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