Rathbones Group PLC Has $151.25 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,699 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of RTX worth $151,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after buying an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RTX by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is 51.03%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. RTX's BBN Technologies unveils auto-switching system that keeps critical data alive

RTX’s BBN Technologies demonstrated PACE4ACE, an auto-switching system that keeps critical data flowing in jammed or fragmented battlefield networks, highlighting the company’s ability to win funded defense R&D work and expand its communications portfolio. Positive Sentiment: RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. RTX Wins ONR Contract To Develop Multiplexing Radar Software

RTX won an ONR contract to develop multiplexing radar software, adding to recent signs that its software-defined radar efforts could support future Navy and Marine Corps systems and open more defense revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with RTX Corporation receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, which supports the stock but is not a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” gaming laptops and GeForce graphics cards reference Nvidia-branded consumer products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to have a meaningful direct impact on the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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