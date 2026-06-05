Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,170 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 32,674 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Article Title

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Article Title

Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged plan, which is usually routine but can still add to short-term caution when insider selling is already a talking point. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $253.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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