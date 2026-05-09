RD Finance Ltd Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $516.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.28 and a 200 day moving average of $447.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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