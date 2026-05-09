RD Finance Ltd Acquires New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,150 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Iridium Communications accounts for about 0.9% of RD Finance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,642 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 224,322 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Iridium Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Iridium Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 earnings estimate to $0.21 per share from $0.19, indicating a modest improvement in the near-term outlook.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 earnings estimate to $0.21 per share from $0.19, indicating a modest improvement in the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A commentary piece highlighted “2 reasons to like IRDM and 1 to stay skeptical,” reinforcing that the stock still has both bullish and cautious views around it. 2 reasons to like IRDM and 1 to stay skeptical

A commentary piece highlighted “2 reasons to like IRDM and 1 to stay skeptical,” reinforcing that the stock still has both bullish and cautious views around it. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.99 and trimmed FY2027 EPS to $1.08 from $1.16, pointing to softer profit expectations over the next two years.

Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $0.90 from $0.99 and trimmed FY2027 EPS to $1.08 from $1.16, pointing to softer profit expectations over the next two years. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut several quarterly estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may pressure valuation sentiment.

The firm also cut several quarterly estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may pressure valuation sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY2028 EPS was reduced to $1.52 from $1.68, suggesting analysts see less upside in Iridium’s longer-term earnings power.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Iridium Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Up 3.2%

IRDM opened at $41.46 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $219.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.39 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 12.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Iridium Communications's payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $67,419.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,793. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

See Also

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