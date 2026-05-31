Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,282,298 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Realty Income worth $81,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,497,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,434,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 73.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 71,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

O stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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