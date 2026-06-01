Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 276,157 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of NRG Energy worth $91,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $134.04 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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