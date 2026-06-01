Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $106.74 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 735,867 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $106,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NEE stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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