Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 108,375 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $262.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $256.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.71. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Article Title

The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Article Title

Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Article Title

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Negative Sentiment: The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Article Title

The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Negative Sentiment: CN publicly backed the regulator’s decision to freeze the review, arguing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern still haven’t met the higher standard needed to justify the deal. Article Title

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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