Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,100 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 1,168,500 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

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