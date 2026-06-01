Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $226.54 Million Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 415,089 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of NiSource worth $226,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,107,647,000 after purchasing an additional 854,767 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 55,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $518,301,000 after buying an additional 245,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $367,852,000 after buying an additional 183,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

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NiSource Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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