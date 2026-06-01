Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $77.81 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,417 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 205,190 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $77,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $547,807.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,231.45. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,682.90. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,632. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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