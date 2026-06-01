Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 169,168 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,526 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 169,168 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of DTE Energy worth $53,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for 6 GWh of battery energy storage systems across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Article Title

DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s $1.6 billion battery storage investment in Michigan , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted that data center demand , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Article Title

Coverage also noted that , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader clean-energy and wind-power adoption , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several local and market reports echoed the same battery-storage theme, reinforcing investor interest but adding little new beyond the initial partnership and spending announcement. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0%

DTE stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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