Reflection Asset Management Invests $185,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,025 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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